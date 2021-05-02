Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 422,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 78,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

THTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Theratechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Leede Jones Gab downgraded Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

THTX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.