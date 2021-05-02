Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $35.30 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00056550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00316990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.