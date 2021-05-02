Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.20% of Thor Industries worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.89. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

