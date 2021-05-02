ThoreCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $51,883.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $976.31 million and approximately $51,883.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for $11,262.56 or 0.19400965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

