Thunder Token (TT) Trading 6.8% Higher This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $131.36 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00303648 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001811 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002150 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

