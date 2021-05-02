Tidex Token (TDX) Market Cap Hits $2.54 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $2,441.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00280318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $641.42 or 0.01104723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.40 or 0.00727502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.94 or 1.00058809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

