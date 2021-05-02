Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $3.66 million and $109,336.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tierion Profile

TNT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

