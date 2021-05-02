TigerCash (TCH) Price Up 29.1% This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, TigerCash has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $1.32 million and $26.69 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $834.47 or 0.01450488 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, "Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. "

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

