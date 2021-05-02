Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Update

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TIM by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.01.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). TIM had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.90 million. Analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIMB. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

