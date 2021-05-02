Titan Coin Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $24,592.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006808 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000118 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.