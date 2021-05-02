Tokenomy Trading Up 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and $1.53 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.76 or 0.00849005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.38 or 0.08680831 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.