TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 11.8% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $922,161.58 and $85,162.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,143.56 or 1.00158454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00223968 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000843 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001752 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

