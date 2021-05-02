TOP (TOP) Achieves Market Cap of $28.92 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, TOP has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $28.92 million and approximately $448,278.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.18 or 0.00850126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.57 or 0.08593986 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.