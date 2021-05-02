Tornado Cash Trading Up 33.3% This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $64.98 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $129.61 or 0.00227576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00279765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.01114772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00734109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.18 or 1.00162846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,338 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

