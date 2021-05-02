TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

