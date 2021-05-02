Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

