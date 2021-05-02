Travala.com Price Reaches $4.93 on Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00008730 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $245.51 million and $6.80 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00064267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00281770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $626.97 or 0.01110862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00721147 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.05 or 0.99937599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,827,753 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

