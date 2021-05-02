TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.