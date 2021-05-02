Treat DAO Price Hits $1.50 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $5,563.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00279862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.09 or 0.01109451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00737600 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,901.04 or 1.00045885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

