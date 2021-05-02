Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

TSE TV opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$207.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

