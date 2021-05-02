Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.