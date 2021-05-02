Trias (TRY) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.36 or 0.00850623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.57 or 0.08963260 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

