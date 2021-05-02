Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $1.42 on Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Tribe has a market capitalization of $353.66 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002524 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.00846595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.73 or 0.08686158 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

