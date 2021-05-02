Tripio (TRIO) One Day Volume Hits $674,313.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $674,313.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00852053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.72 or 0.08574915 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

