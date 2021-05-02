Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRRSF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TRRSF opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $107.45.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.