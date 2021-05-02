Trodl (TRO) Price Tops $0.0260 on Exchanges

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Trodl has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $299,267.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trodl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trodl has traded up 186.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00063968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00279890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.26 or 0.01104637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.31 or 0.00726353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,169.81 or 1.00048122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Trodl

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

