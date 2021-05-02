True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.6 days.

Shares of TUERF opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

TUERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

