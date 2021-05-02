Truist Securiti Comments on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.