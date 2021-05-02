Truist Securiti Weighs in on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $106.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $854,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $2,595,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,336,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

