TrumpCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $231.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $206,888.06 and $231.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.48 or 0.00314669 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009304 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003378 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

