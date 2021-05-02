TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $4.61 on Top Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $377.23 million and $8.06 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00007947 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.16 or 0.00870190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.59 or 0.09347877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048676 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

