TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,367,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 4,012,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,789.1 days.

OTCMKTS TUIFF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699. TUI has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

