TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,367,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 4,012,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,789.1 days.
OTCMKTS TUIFF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699. TUI has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.
About TUI
