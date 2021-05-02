TurtleCoin Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $40.80 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000110 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,288,359,574 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

