TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $40.16 million and $1.63 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000108 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,333,055,407 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.