Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 62,038 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Twitter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $55.22 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.