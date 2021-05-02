Typhoon Network (TYPH) Market Capitalization Hits $2.45 Million

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $87,896.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00279686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $632.83 or 0.01112531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00730327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,891.88 or 1.00017573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,043,868 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

