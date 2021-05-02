Ubiq Hits Market Capitalization of $21.12 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $21.12 million and approximately $69,600.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,508.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.25 or 0.05236859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $972.33 or 0.01720686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.37 or 0.00474916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00712554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.58 or 0.00583238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00077550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.67 or 0.00431211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

