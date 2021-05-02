Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in April

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 47,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,960. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.
About Ucore Rare Metals
