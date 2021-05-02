Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in April

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 47,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,960. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.