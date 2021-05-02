UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of UFP Industries worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in UFP Industries by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

UFP Industries stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,748. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.