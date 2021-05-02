Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 39.6% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $329.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.