UMA (UMA) One Day Volume Tops $65.11 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. UMA has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $65.11 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.00 or 0.00045870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00071915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.83 or 0.00851773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.24 or 0.08836954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047264 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

