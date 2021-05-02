Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.59.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

