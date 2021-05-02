UniCrypt Price Up 13.7% This Week (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $515.25 or 0.00895619 BTC on popular exchanges. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $16.56 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniCrypt alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.58 or 0.00555499 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005959 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00188928 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 48,650 coins and its circulating supply is 32,145 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCrypt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniCrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniCrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniCrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.