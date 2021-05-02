UniMex Network One Day Volume Reaches $385,576.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00004090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $15.08 million and approximately $385,576.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.96 or 0.01130479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00756807 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.63 or 1.00033464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

