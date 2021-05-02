Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

