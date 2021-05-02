Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 5.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $121,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $222.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

