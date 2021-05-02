United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.