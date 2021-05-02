United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 286,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

UIHC opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. Research analysts expect that United Insurance will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in United Insurance by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

