United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,090 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.12% of United States Steel worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

