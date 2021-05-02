UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $398.80 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $402.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

